Busia fish dealers move to decongest market

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fish dealers under Busia Fish Traders Association-BUFA have resolved to reduce on the numbers of vendors in a bid to decongest the market to avert the possible spread of the Covid19 disease.

At least more than 360 people including brokers, transporters and fish mongers among others have been asked to remain home as part of the efforts to decongest the fish market.

Each of the members was given 10 kilograms of maize flour to help them cater for their families during the lock down.

George Mayende, the BUFA Chairperson, says they resolved to send their members home to decongest the market.

He says the presence of many people in the market was hindering their efforts to enforce physical distancing that exposed their lives to Covid19 infection.

Badru Kibeeru, a member of BUFA says the flour will give him a start up to cater for his family.

Selinah Aguttu, a fish monger who was also sent home says the situation hasn’t been good since the lock down was announced.

Grace Egesa, another fish monger in the market appeals to the Busia District Task Force to consider providing food to fish traders who are not working because of the lock down.

URN