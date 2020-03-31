Bunyoro livestock farmers hit hard by market closure

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Livestock farmers in Bunyoro sub region are crying foul following the closure of livestock markets as part of the control measures against the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The livestock farmers say the presidential directive on the closure of livestock markets has hit them hard since their livelihood entirely depends on animals.

They want government to relax the directives to allow them sell some animals for survival.

Benon Mugisa, a herdsman in Buseruka in Hoima district, says life has become extremely difficult for them now that they cannot sell animals since they no longer access markets.

He says the current situation could push them into poverty since animals are their only source of income.

James Kasumba, a livestock farmer in Kagadi district says they can’t afford buying acaricides to spray their animals because of the closure of the live stock markets.

George Taremwa, a herdsman in Kigwera in Buliisa wants the District Security Committee to issue them with permits to allow them sells some animals for survival.

Vicente Rukundo, a herdsman in Kyangwali sub county Kikuube district, says some of their family members may succumb to famine since there is no nearby market where they can sell animals to get money to buy food.

Despite the closure of live stock markets, meat prices have remained stable in the region with most butchers selling a kilo of meat at 12000 Shillings.

URN