Bukwo engineer, road inspector in trouble for alleged embezzlement

Bukwo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The acting Bukwo district engineer George Festo Limo, and road inspector Isaac Mangusho, are behind police bars for alleged theft of Shillings 200million under the Road Fund. Police picked up the duo from Bukwo district headquarters where they had barricaded themselves on Sunday evening to evade arrest.

According to information obtained by our reporter, the arrest of the duo stemmed from a joint petition by sub-county chairpersons to the RDC and LC V chairperson protesting the embezzlement of the said money. It is alleged that the officials would deposit the money into the sub-county accounts and withdraw it later for no work done.

John Sumbura Sikawa, the LC3 chairperson of Kaptererwo sub-county and lead petitioner says that the money is deposited to the sub-county account and withdrawn very fast before any road work is done. “Our roads are in a bad state, the government sends the money to the district where it’s later sent to the sub-county but these two engineers withdraw the money without doing the work,” he said.

Nicholas Emangat, the Bukwo District Police Commander has confirmed the arrest of the officials, saying they intend to arraign them in court for embezzlement and abuse of office. “We have been looking for them until on Sunday evening when we got information that they had locked themselves in one of the offices planning to cross to Kenya on Monday morning,” he said.

Samuel Hashaka Mpimbaza, the Bukwo Resident District Commissioner says the rate at which the government resources are being abused by civil servants in Bukwo district is alarming. Julius Chelimo, the Bukwo LC V chairperson says that corruption has frustrated development in the district.

He noted that early this year, six officials were interdicted over corruption but some have since returned to their offices even before the investigations are completed.

URN