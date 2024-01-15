Bukedea Teaching Hospital opened, to offer free treatment

Bukedea, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament, Annet Anita Among has opened a multi-million shillings teaching hospital expected to offer free maternity care for mothers in Bukedea district. Located in Bukedea Town Council, about 33 kilometers along the Mbale-Kumi highway, the teaching hospital will offer specialized and general treatment to patients for various health conditions.

While touring the hospital on Sunday, Among said the facility is ready to offer treatment for both outpatients and inpatients starting today. She explained that all normal deliveries would be free of charge and mothers would also get free mama kits. “Specialized care will be at highly subsidized rates to address the health care needs of our people at the grassroots,” Anita tweeted.

Among also told her newly recruited healthcare team to offer professional services as they render their services to the community, which is also her constituency. “Do your work with diligence and bring good results. Give a smile to the patients and treat them with respect and humility because a good smile is the starting point of healing,” she said.

Dr. Emmanuel Odeke, the Bukedea District Health Officer says that the new health facility will boost health service delivery in the district, especially with the free maternity services. He notes that while there are government health facilities across the district, they are sometimes hit by drug stockouts and personnel who may be overwhelmed by a high number of patients.

Information in Bukedea indicates that the Speaker’s Hospital will be officially commissioned at a later stage after opening doors to patients on Monday. The facility is equipped with an emergency unit, laboratory, X-ray, theatre, maternity ward, and general ward.

In the training section, the hospital will be offering certificates and diplomas courses in nursing, midwifery, and laboratory training. The teaching hospital is one of the huge investments by the Speaker of Parliament, after a comprehensive secondary and technical school housing an FM radio station.

URN