Bukedea by- election: Councilor charged with robbery, assault of LC V aspirant

Bukedea, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dan Malinga, the Bukedea Town Council LC V councilor has been charged with simple robbery and assault of David Stephen Omagor, a former aspirant in the Bukedea by-election. On June 6, 2023, Malinga, also known as Wenger, along with several others still at large, allegedly robbed Omagor of Shillings 9 million and his nomination documents.

The robbery took place in the presence of police officers who were guarding the Electoral Commission Offices in Bukedea. The incident occurred at the entrance gate of the commission’s offices as Omagor was preparing for his nomination.

This incident followed a previous attack on Omagor, the night before his nomination, scheduled for June 5, 2023. During that attack, unidentified individuals in uniforms allegedly robbed Omagor of Shillings 163 million, a wristwatch valued at Shillings 84 million, and his nomination papers. Some of those involved in the robbery appeared before the Bukedea Grade One Magistrate on Tuesday.

Due to the severity of his injuries, Omagor missed his nomination and has since been flown to Nairobi for medical treatment. The State House Anti-Corruption Unit, in collaboration with the Ugandan Police, apprehended and presented Malinga before Juliana Kimono, the Grade One Magistrate of Bukedea.

Malinga is reported to have mobilized and led the group of assailants who assaulted and robbed Omagor. Malinga has been remanded in custody until July 26, 2023, when he is scheduled to appear for the mention of his case. He becomes the sixth person to be arrested following the directive of President Yoweri Museveni to the Head of State House Anti-Corruption Unit, Brig. Gen. Henry Isoke.

President Museveni expressed concern about the violence that occurred during the Bukedea LCV chairperson by-election in June.

URN