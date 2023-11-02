Bukalasi SS Headteacher interdicted in sexual abuse case

Bududa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Bukalasi Secondary School headteacher Milton Nandala Wotunya has been interdicted by the Education and Sports Ministry after allegations of sexual abuse of learners emerged.

In a letter dated October 24th written by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education and Sports Ketty Lamaro, it is alleged that Nandala sexually abused seven female students under his care which contravenes section 5(c) of the education service teachers’ professional code of conduct.

The letter further instructed Nandala to hand over the office so as to pave the way for investigations.

Nandala has also been directed to remain accessible at all times in case he is required to appear before the Ministry Rewards and Sanctions Committee, and not to travel outside the country without official permission. He will also receive half of his salary.

Rev. Canon Tom Masate, the Chairman Board of Governors says that Nandala handed over office to the Deputy Headteacher Ruth Kakayi.

According to a police officer who preferred anonymity, a case of defilement has been reported under reference number SD07/09/07/2023.

The source said that the matter was reported to the Police by the father of one of the victims, an S.5 student who was impregnated by Nandala, The source added that the police are also investigating reports that the father is receiving threats from the community.

URN