Bujuuko police CID boss dragged to PSU for mishandling case

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department-CID at Bujuuko police station has been dragged to the Police Standards Unit-PSU for allegedly mishandling a case.

Musa Kakembo, the LCIII chairperson Muduuma sub county filed the complaint against Harriet Nakyambadde, citing her failure to investigate a case of malicious damage of property on a two-acre piece of land at Nalya-Nansese village, Bujjuuko in Wakiso district.

It is alleged that on January 1, a group of unidentified people stormed and destroyed property on the farm including a house worth more than Shillings 60 million. The property belonged to John Wamala and his family who have been occupying the land as Kibanja holders.

Kakembo alleges that Nakyambadde did not take action when the complaint was reported to her.

According to Kakembo, a landlord John Musoke allegedly sold the land secretly to two persons, Emmanuel Mukiibi and Balagadde Jafar, who then also sold it to Patrick Nsamba and a one Lubega but without informing the Kibanja holder as required by law.

Kakembo’s comments followed the arrest of three people on the orders of the lands minister Judith Nabakooba when she intervened in the matter. The three people who were arrested are Mukiibi, Patrick Nyombi who are land brokers, and another one identified as Kulabako.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Oweyesigire said that investigations into the matter are still ongoing but the suspects have been granted police bond.

According to Oweyesigire, the police investigations team have visited the scene and recorded statements from the concerned parties but they were advised by the State Attorney to retrieve footage of the CCTV camera since the land in dispute is located in an area where there is a police camera.

Dr. Fred Kakooza, a family member said that the attackers destroyed crops and a farmhouse which prompted authorities to intervene. According to Dr. Kakooza, there was no dispute between them and the Kaggwa family who owned the title but in 2017, they initiated talks to be allowed to get a land title which the family refused.

Documents show that in September 2017, John Musoke, a landlord through his lawyers of Kwesigabo, Bamwine, and Walubiri Advocates accused Wamala of trespassing on the land he occupied for years by cultivating. The lawyers wrote that unless Wamala immediately stopped the illegal activities, he would forcefully be evicted.

“You are also informed that we have instructions to commence both civil and criminal proceedings against you. Where our client will seek remedies including but not limited to order for vacant possession, a permanent injunction restraining from trespassing on his land, substantial damages and costs of the proceedings,” reads the notice.

*****

URN