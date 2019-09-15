Buildings Review Board concerned about collapsing perimeter walls

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The little-heard-about National Buildings Review Board (NBRB) has finally spoken on the increasing number of collapsing perimeter walls built around people’s homes and other buildings in the city.

Enock Kibbamu, the chairman of the board, says they were devising ways to make sure people constructing walls around their homes, schools, or factories follow procedures and use the right materials to make them strong.

In June, six street children died after they were hit by a wall at Lohana Academy during a heavy downpour.

Off Entebbe road in Sseguku, an early morning downpour killed a family in July. Kibbamu says that the boundary walls can be as dangerous as the entire building.

.@KCCAUG has released a report that indicates that the perimeter wall that collapsed & killed 6 people at Lohana High School was not constructed as a retaining wall. KCCA says a notice was given to the school administration instructing them to demolish all dilapidated structures. pic.twitter.com/XyQVIsVO25 — UBC UGANDA (@ubctvuganda) June 29, 2019



In June, a wall at Namirembe road-based guest house collapsed killing two people.

Increasingly, many families are opting to build perimeter walls around their homes as a security measure against break-ins especially in towns where crime is high. But these walls, according to the board, must be of certain standards.

The NBRB is charged with overseeing the construction industry. The board is also expected to ensure that construction designs comply with the highest building.

****

URN