Bugweri district headquarters temporarily closed after registering Covid-19 case

Bugweri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Business grounded to a halt at Bugweri district headquarters on Friday after one of the staff attached to the office of the Chief Administrative Officer-CAO tested positive for Covid19.

The affected staff is the wife of a health worker in Iganga who tested positive for Covid19 last week. The results of the affected staff returned positive on Wednesday evening prompting the Bugweri District Covid19 taskforce to test all district staff.

Gad Rugajju, the Chairperson of Bugweri Covid19 Taskforce, who also doubles as the acting Resident District Commissioner, says the samples of all staff were picked from Busesa health center IV before they were offered psycho-social support and directed to self-quarantine as they wait for their results.

He says the district administration block, which is temporarily closed to the public, will be disinfected this weekend to prevent further spread of the virus.

Nelson Kirenda, the Bugweri Chief Administrative Officer, says staff have been advised to work from home using different internet platforms as guided by the taskforce. Uganda’s Covid19 infections stand at 8,491 cases.

However, some of the cases have since recovered and discharged from hospital.

URN