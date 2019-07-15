Buganda’s Katikiro talks of ‘ploy to ban Masaza cup competition’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Buganda Kingdom Lukiiko has blamed a cross-section of people it did not name for what it says is a ploy to tarnish the Masaza Cup competition and cause its prohibition by Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA).

Buganda Kingdom Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga told the Lukiiko sitting at Bulange-Mengo today that the recurrent chaos, abuse of alcohol, fights and other vices in the competition are an orchestrated move to destroy the image of the tournament.

“I have received information that there are people with an intention to tarnish the Masaza Cup Competitions and force FUFA to ban the tournament. People are being given money and alcohol to cause havoc during the competitions and spoil the process,” Mayiga said.

Mayiga emphasized the need for discipline to be adhered to during any sporting activity adding that those causing chaos are not supporters but mercenaries who should be handled as such.

Last month, security operatives shot at some football fans during the Masaza Cup Football Match between Mawokota and Buddu FC at Mpigi Police grounds.

According to media reports, the fracas originated from an increase in entry fees from 5,000 to 10,000 Shillings by the match organizers in Mawokota. While Buddu FC fans pleaded for a reduction, the organizers declined, triggering commotion at the scene.

A subsequent penalty spot awarded to Mawokota evoked emotions for the already charged spectators. Minutes later, a claim for a penalty by Buddu FC supporters was denied causing more chaos as fans threw water bottles on the pitch in protest, sending the competition into disarray. Police and UPDF soldiers used live bullets and teargas to disperse the fans, injuring four Buddu fans.

This, not being the first time that the tournament ends in chaos, Mayiga says that there is a need for discipline among trainers, referees and supporters.

He directed the Kingdom’s Sports Minister Henry Ssekabembe to ensure that whoever is involved in chaos during the ongoing competitions is arrested.

Masaza Football Cup is competed for by Buganda kingdom’s 18 counties with its finals usually held at Namboole National Stadium attracting an overwhelming turnout of fans.

