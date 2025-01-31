Brig Gen Oluka burial on Sunday

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The late Brig Gen. Charles Oluka will be laid to rest on Sunday.

Oluka, the Director General of the Internal Security Organization-ISO, died on Wednesday at Seguku Hospital.

According to the burial program announced by Col Emmy Katabazi, the chairperson national organizing committee, there will be mass on Friday at his home in Kitende, Kitovu, Wakiso district. There will be another requiem mass on Saturday at Kisubi Catholic Church at 9:00 am.

“Thereafter, the body will be flown to Apapai in Kalaki district. Burial takes in Ousia, Apapai in Kalaki district on Sunday the 2nd day of February 2025 beginning with speeches at 10:00 am. May his soul rest in Eternal peace,” Col Katabazi said.

Maj Gen Muhwezi, the Security Minister said they are still waiting for the postmortem to confirm the exact cause of death.

Oluka was well on Wednesday and left the office at 5 pm and headed home.

Oluka was appointed in 2020 as ISO boss replacing Col Frank Kaka Bagyenda whose three-year term was characterised by accusations of abductions and torture by state operatives.

Unlike Kaka, there have been no accusations of cooked-up intelligence reports during Oluka’s tenure.