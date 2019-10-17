EU’s Juncker says ‘fair’ Brexit deal agreed with UK

Brussels, Belgium | AFP | The president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, said Thursday that Brussels had come to an agreement with Britain on a Brexit withdrawal agreement to be presented to EU leaders.

“Where there is a will, there is a deal — we have one! It’s a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions,” Juncker tweeted.

“I recommend that EUCO endorses this deal,” he said, referring to the European Council of the leaders of member states that was to meet later Thursday.

🇪🇺🤝🇬🇧 Where there is a will, there is a #deal – we have one! It’s a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that #EUCO endorses this deal. pic.twitter.com/7AfKyCZ6k9 — Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) October 17, 2019

British pound surges on agreed Brexit draft deal

Sterling surged Thursday to five-month peaks after the European Union reached a new draft Brexit withdrawal deal with London.

At 0940 GMT, the pound rallied to stand more than one percent higher at $1.2990. The euro slid to 85.76 pence, as the news flashed across traders’ screens.