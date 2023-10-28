Breast Cancer: betPawa Uganda to support cancer survivors’ reconstruction efforts

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, betPawa Uganda will focus its efforts on raising funds to help financing breast reconstruction surgeries and the provision of artificial breasts (prosthesis) for cancer survivors.

A betPawa team, including staff and stakeholders participated in a one-day “Pink Friday” and “Movies4Cancer” event on Friday, October 27th, at the Century Cinemax Cinema, located at Metroplex Naalya Mall in Kampala to raise funds to the cause.

Breast cancer is a global health concern, and the World Health Organization has dedicated the month of October to educate, create awareness, and provide information on breast cancer. As a result, many countries, including Uganda, have embraced October as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

To address these challenges, betPawa has committed to participating in the “Pink Friday” and “Movies4Cancer” events organized by the cancer Communiqué. These events aim to raise funds for the purchase of artificial breasts, and betPawa will contribute by purchasing movie tickets for its staff and stakeholders.

The funds raised during these events will be used to provide breast cancer survivors with artificial breasts, helping them regain their confidence and self-esteem.

Ivy Igunduura, the Country Marketing Manager of betPawa, highlighted the importance of this initiative, stating, “Breast reconstruction surgeries are essential for the physical and emotional recovery of breast cancer survivors. However, they are often financially out of reach for many.”

He added, “Our goal is to alleviate the financial burden on families and, most importantly, to restore the confidence and self-esteem of breast cancer survivors. We want to ensure that vulnerable women feel supported and confident on their journey to recovery.”

Igunduura said breast cancer is a pressing concern in Uganda, and betPawa recognizes the immense financial burden that breast cancer patients and their families face.

The cost of necessary breast reconstruction surgeries can be prohibitive, leaving many survivors without access to these crucial procedures. Furthermore, the emotional and psychological impact of breast cancer is profound, affecting the self-esteem and confidence of survivors.

The renowned betting brand, known for its dedication to community development initiatives, will focus its efforts on financing breast reconstruction surgeries and the provision of artificial breasts (prosthesis) for cancer survivors.

“betPawa’s participation in this noble cause underscores its commitment to making a positive impact in the community and promoting breast cancer awareness and support,” said Igunduura.