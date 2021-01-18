BREAKING NEWS: Uganda back on the internet!

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT& XINHUA | Reports from Uganda’s capital Kampala indicate government has switched back on the internet Monday, midday. This a week after social media was blocked, and 5 days after internet access was denied to all.
Government had said they switched off social media and the internet, fearing that it would be used to spread messages of hate and violence amid the country’s general elections held on Jan. 14.
Ofwono Opondo, government spokesman told Xinhua by telephone that the internet had been switched on after data collected indicated that there would be no violence.
“Internet was switched off because people wanted to spread messages of hate and violence, as well as discredit the integrity of our elections,” Opondo said.
“We think now people have come to terms with the results. However, we remain on alert,” he added.
On Jan. 13, a day before the country went for presidential and parliamentary elections the internet was switched off.
“Whatever was done was done for the good of the country. The opposition was affected and the ruling party was also affected. Even the general public was affected,” Opondo said.
Although the internet is now on, social media is still blocked.
In the Thursday election, incumbent President Yoweri Museveni won with 58.64 percent of the tallied votes while his closest rival Robert Kyagulanyi got 34.83 percent. The presidential race attracted 11 candidates.
📌 THESE WERE STORIES WHILE THE INTERNET WAS OFF
BREAKING NEWS: Internet Shutdown, voting starts https://t.co/uuOrj0JLLy
— The Independent (@UGIndependent) January 14, 2021
LIVE: EC’s Byabakama releases first results https://t.co/qk2PUrs43P
— The Independent (@UGIndependent) January 15, 2021
LIVE:Election boss Byamukama dismisses Kyagulanyi’s alleged rigidity of elections as Museveni lead https://t.co/qKVfBkixrk
— The Independent (@UGIndependent) January 15, 2021
LIVE: Museveni Declared Winner of 2020 Uganda Presidential Elections https://t.co/qOCSCctYmo
— The Independent (@UGIndependent) January 16, 2021
LIVE:Museveni celebrates victory https://t.co/RKnvXQ9pXH
— The Independent (@UGIndependent) January 16, 2021
PARLIAMENT: 23 ministers, 3 NRM bigwigs kicked out https://t.co/ZYhvbxqpEk
— The Independent (@UGIndependent) January 17, 2021
#freebobiwine
The Independent hasen’t expressed its view on the election, what Ugandans are doing or saying, WHY?
From outside Uganda, all we can do is wait for actions from Ugandans, as it’s them the main actors in the election that decided Museveni rules them for 40 years officially, legally, constitutionally!
As long as Ugandans are quiet, go along with the result, no outsiders will cause trouble for them, especially as the tribalistic system stands firm with tribal leaders silent, just living in peace!
So, what do we, from outside Uganda do now, congratulate Museveni & wish him the best?
It appears Ugandans are also at peace with the result of the election, right?