Thursday , February 21 2019
Airtel
Home / ENTERTAINMENT / Breakdancing proposed as new sport by 2024 Olympics: organisers

Breakdancing proposed as new sport by 2024 Olympics: organisers

The Independent February 21, 2019 ENTERTAINMENT, SPORTS, WORLD Leave a comment

 

 

FILE PHOTO; Kinjaz breakdancing

París, France | AFP | Breakdancing has been invited as a new sport by the organisers of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the head of the local organising committee said Thursday.

Skateboarding, climbing and surfing, which have already been added to the programme for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, have been invited to return for the Paris Games.

Tony Estanguet, the head of the Paris 2024 organising committee, said the inclusion of the four sports responded to a need to make the Olympics “more urban” and “more artistic”.

Tags

Stanbic Home Sweet Loans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved