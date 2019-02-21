Breakdancing proposed as new sport by 2024 Olympics: organisers

París, France | AFP | Breakdancing has been invited as a new sport by the organisers of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the head of the local organising committee said Thursday.

Skateboarding, climbing and surfing, which have already been added to the programme for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, have been invited to return for the Paris Games.

Tony Estanguet, the head of the Paris 2024 organising committee, said the inclusion of the four sports responded to a need to make the Olympics “more urban” and “more artistic”.