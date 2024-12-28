Boxing Day Night: 30 cows stolen in Luwero

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A total of 30 cattle were stolen from residents in Butuntumula Sub-County, Luwero District, on the night of Boxing Day. Sam Twiineamazima, the Savannah Regional Police spokesperson, informed Uganda Radio Network (URN) that, following a tip-off from concerned locals, the police deployed officers to search for the stolen cattle.

This led to a successful operation, culminating in the interception of the thieves in Mazzi village, Kamira Town Council, within Luwero District. Twiineamazima described the operation as a success but noted that investigations are still ongoing regarding the mode of transport the thieves used and whether any suspects have been arrested.

This incident is part of a broader crackdown on livestock theft in the region. Earlier this week, police announced the arrest of 54 individuals suspected of involvement in cattle theft across the Savannah Region, which includes Luwero, Nakaseke, and Nakasongola districts. The operation was authorized by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Abbas Byakagaba, following growing public concern over the rise in cattle theft.

Since the operation began in November 2024, police have reported 50 cases of cattle theft, resulting in the loss of 461 animals, with 352 recovered so far. Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke highlighted a worrying shift in the tactics used by the thieves. He noted that they are increasingly using forged permits and fake license plates to transport stolen cattle.

Moreover, thieves have moved from using large trucks, which are easier to spot, to smaller vehicles like saloon cars to avoid detection. Rusoke explained that some suspects butcher the stolen cattle in remote areas and conceal the meat in their car trunks, allowing them to blend into regular traffic and making it more difficult for law enforcement to identify suspicious activity.

Despite the success of the operation, Rusoke emphasized that efforts to combat cattle theft are ongoing, underscoring the police’s commitment to ensuring the safety of livestock owners in the Savannah Region. The rise in cattle theft has also led to instances of mob violence against suspected thieves. In November 2024, a mob killed a man, Edward Malukhu, suspected of being involved in cattle theft in Kakala village, Zirobwe Town Council. Malukhu was found with three cows confirmed stolen from Mukono District.

****

URN