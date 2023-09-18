Bogera wins MTN September Tee

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Joseph Bogera beat the Rain and a huge field of 205 golfers to claim the MTN Monthly Tee of September at Entebbe Club on Saturday. Bogera, playing off handicap 12, returned to the club house with the best score of 69 nett on count back, to win the rain affected Mug.

“By the time I was on Number 5 I was on the green on time in regulation,” Bogera, the MTN Sales and Distribution Manager said in his winning speech on the glittering 19 hole podium. “The reason we are here is because we are upstoppable.”

Bogera and his partner Kenneth Kiddu, are also still vying for the top prize in the gruelling Singleton Match Play Challenge and are into the Quarter Finals.

At the same time the Giant Mobile Phone provider introduced Chenosis, a cross-industry API Marketplace that enables developers, entrepreneurs and businesses to integrate into the fastest growing library of Open APIs.

In the other results Jude Ochieng, was group A winner with 70 nett on count back while Herman Mwetemba, was Group B winner. Brian Cable claimed Group C with 71 nett on count back.

Susan Knight was the Ladies winner with 70 nett

Sean Kinsella, was the Seniors winner with 72 nett while Guest winner was Musa Baguma, with a perfect 62 nett.

The other co sponsors of the monthly Tee are Cfao Motors, dealers of Toyota Motor Vehicles, Huawei, Afrisafe Insurance Brokers and Castle Lite Uganda, according to a statement from Entebbe golf club.