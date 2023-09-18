Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Joseph Bogera beat the Rain and a huge field of 205 golfers to claim the MTN Monthly Tee of September at Entebbe Club on Saturday. Bogera, playing off handicap 12, returned to the club house with the best score of 69 nett on count back, to win the rain affected Mug.
“By the time I was on Number 5 I was on the green on time in regulation,” Bogera, the MTN Sales and Distribution Manager said in his winning speech on the glittering 19 hole podium. “The reason we are here is because we are upstoppable.”
Bogera and his partner Kenneth Kiddu, are also still vying for the top prize in the gruelling Singleton Match Play Challenge and are into the Quarter Finals.
At the same time the Giant Mobile Phone provider introduced Chenosis, a cross-industry API Marketplace that enables developers, entrepreneurs and businesses to integrate into the fastest growing library of Open APIs.
In the other results Jude Ochieng, was group A winner with 70 nett on count back while Herman Mwetemba, was Group B winner. Brian Cable claimed Group C with 71 nett on count back.
Susan Knight was the Ladies winner with 70 nett
Sean Kinsella, was the Seniors winner with 72 nett while Guest winner was Musa Baguma, with a perfect 62 nett.
The other co sponsors of the monthly Tee are Cfao Motors, dealers of Toyota Motor Vehicles, Huawei, Afrisafe Insurance Brokers and Castle Lite Uganda, according to a statement from Entebbe golf club.
They both come from the cannabis plant, but CBD isn’t
psychoactive. Although the National Assembly, the lower house of the bicameral
French parliament, launched an online consultation on recreational cannabis legalization in January 2021 to provide information about the French public’s views about cannabis and
help understand what drug policies people want, it is unlikely that thegovernment would implement a recreational program at this time.
Beyond CBD, though, these sparkling waters are also infused
with adaptogens (herbs that help your body, well, adapt to stress).
While many people swear by their benefits, herbs and adaptogens may have different effects depending on who’s taking them, and it’s important
to check in with your doctor if you take medication that
might interact with any of these ingredients.
While the FDA is still researching the uses and effectiveness of CBD products, marketers
claim they have a wide variety of medical and therapeutic benefits.
Readers should note that the regulations and data surrounding marijuana, CBD, and other related products are still developing.
All of the gummy brands we covered today are safe, effective, and available
for purchase right now!