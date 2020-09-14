Boda boda arrested for attempted suicide Kireka police station

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A boda-boda rider is nursing wounds at Kiruddu hospital after setting himself on fire at Kireka police station in Wakiso district following a failed attempt to recover his impounded motorcycle.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said that Emmanuel Kabanda tried to end his life by setting himself ablaze on Sunday night at around 8:30 pm shortly after his motorcycle Reg. Number UDU619H was impounded.

According to police his motorcycle was impounded with 6 others that were found defying the presidential directives on COVID-19 that bars boda-bodas from moving beyond 06 pm.

However, at about 9:00 PM the suspect went to the station and demanded for his motor cycle which he was informed that he should return in the morning to claim it.in frustration The Kabanda left the station and after a short while he was seen about 30 meters away from the Police station while running ,burning, and crying for help .

Police officers and locals around poured water on him to save his life.He was then rushed to Kiruddu Hospital for medical treatment, before he faces charges of attempted suicide

“Statements have been recorded from all the witnesses and exhibits that include a mineral water bottle that he allegedly used for buying petrol, burnt shirt, shoes and others have been recovered and transferred to Government Analytical Laboratory for analysis,” said Enanga.

He says that Jinja Road Police detectives have been dispatched to investigate the alleged tendencies of extortion that were being directed to this rider.

He further cautions the boda-boda riders who have now turned it into a habit of attempting to end their lives, saying that even if someone is being victimized at a certain police station, he or she can seek help from another police station.

This is not the first incident of attempted suicide by a boda-bodas rider or other people. In July this year A boda-boda rider died after setting himself on fire inside Masaka Central Police Station traffic offices after futile attempts to recover his impounded motorcycle.

A few days after, Police In Kampala arrested Mutwahilu Bogere Wasswa, 24 years, chairman of Bweyogerere Bukasa stage in Old Taxi park, for attempted suicide at City Hall, while protesting against an operation on public service vans without route charts on Burton Street by Kampala Capital City Authority.

