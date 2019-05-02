Bobi Wine granted bail

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has been granted bail by Buganda Road Grade Magistrates Court.

Court presided by Grade one Magistrate Esther Nahilya granted Kyagulanyi 1 million shillings cash bail.

His suretiesalso executeda non-cash bond of 10 million shillings each.

The sureties are Dr Miria Matembe the former Minister for Ethics and Integrity, National Resistance Movement Members of Parliament- MPs Mbwatekamwa Gaffa and Oshabe Patrick Nsamba.

Court ruled that the sureties are substantial with local council documents and National Identification cards although they do not live in the jurisdictions of Buganda Road court.

“The Sureties are substantial and I, therefore, release the accused /applicant on the following grounds”, Nahilya said.

Nahilya cautioned Kyagulanyi against engaging in unlawful demonstrations or else his bail will be cancelled.

By the time of filing the story, Kyagulanyi’s lawyers led by Samuel Muyizi and Asuman Basalirwa were to the bank to deposit the money.

Trouble started on Monday when MP Kyagulanyi was arrested from Mulago roundabout as he headed to CID Kibuli to record a statement.

Kyagulanyi was later whisked away to Nagalama Police Station where he recorded the statement in question.

However, before the day ended, Police was able to arraign Kyagulanyi before Buganda Road Grade one Magistrates Court for charges of disobedience of statutory duty.

The charges date way back in 2018 when the legislator and four others led a protest against the government policy to introduce Over the Top Services (OTT) tax.

However, Kyagulanyi pleaded not guilty and applied for bail which has been granted.

Court has now directed the Prosecution to share the evidence they intend to use in the trial of Kyagulanyi and his co-accused to their lawyers before May 23rd, 2019.

This is because the Prosecution team led by Francis Amerit Timothy told court that investigations into the matter are complete.

