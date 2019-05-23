Bobi Wine fails to appear in court

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The hearing of the disobedience case against Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi has flopped after he failed to appear in court.

Kyagulanyi is charged together with David Lule also known as Selector Davie, Julius Katongole, Nyanzi Fred Ssentamu and Edward Sebufu for disobedience of statutory duty.

Kyagulanyi lawyers led by Asuman Basalirwa told Buganda Road Magistrates Court on Thursday that Kyagulanyi was unable to appear in person on grounds that he is reportedly out of the country on official matters.

Basalirwa told court that Kyagulanyi had sent one of his sureties Member of Parliament Nsamba Patrick Oshabe to represent him.

However, the State Prosecutor Barbara Kyomugisha asked court presided by Grade one Magistrate Esther Nahilya to issue criminal summons against Kyagulanyi for shunning court.

But the Magistrate extended the bail of all suspects until July, 10th, 2019 when the hearing will commence.

Prosecution alleges that in July 2018, Kyagulanyi, his co-accused and others at still at large while at City Square in Kampala allegedly contravened the Public Order Management Act by holding an illegal assembly.

Security was heightened at Buganda Road Magistrates Court amidst the morning downpour as the supporters of the suspects arrived to attend court session.

Roads leading to Buganda Road court had also been blocked.

*****

URN