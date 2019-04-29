Bobi Wine charged with disobedience, remanded

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kyadondo East Member of Parliament, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has appeared before the Buganda Road Grade one Magistrate’s Court.

He was jointly charged with David Lule, Julius Katongole, Nyanzi Fred Ssentamu and Sebufu Edward for disobedience of statutory duty contrary to section 116 of the Penal Code Act.

The charges date back to July, 2018. Prosecution alleges that in July, 2018, Kyagulanyi, his co accused and others at large while at City Square in Kampala, disobeyed sections 5 and 10 of the Public Order Management Act.

They reportedly held a public meeting in disregard of the laid down procedures in the Public Order Management Act when they refused to coordinate and cooperate with Police to ensure that all participants are unarmed and peaceful.

The protests were in connection to the introducing of the Over the Top Services (OTT) for social media users. Bobi Wine pleaded not guilty to the charges before the Buganda Road Grade One Magistrate, Esther Nahilya and applied for bail through his lawyer, Asuman Basalirwa but failed because some of his sureties like Francis Zaake, the Mityana Municipality MP were picked up by police before could reach at court.

Nahilya remanded the suspects to prison until May 02, 2019 amidst heightened security. Hundreds of Bobi Wine’s supporters surrounded the court singing “Olutalo nga luwedde tuliyambala engule” literally meaning they will wear crowns once the war is over.

Bobi was arrested at Mulago roundabouton his way to the CID headquarters to record a statement. He was whisked off to Nagalama Police Station where he was dragged to court.

*****

URN