Blogger Isma Olaxes shot dead in Kyanja

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Self-styled blogger Ibrahim Tusubira alias Isma Olaxes, also popularly known as Jaja Iculi and president of Ugandan bloggers was on Saturday night shot dead.

Isma is said to have been attacked by an unknown gunman in Kyanja central zone, at around 9:20pm.

The motive for his killing is not yet known.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire says the unidentified gunman armed with an SMG opened fire on the vehicle, resulting in the fatal shooting of Tusubira who was seated in the passenger at the time of the attack.

“Our dedicated task teams are currently on the ground, working diligently to gather all available evidence and conduct thorough investigations into this heinous crime,” said the statement.

He added: “We understand the concerns and anxieties arising from this incident. We urge residents to remain calm and cooperate with the authorities as we work towards resolving this swiftly,” Owoyesigyire further noted in the statement.

Isma was shot dead in the same area where the State Minister for Labor, Employment and Industrial Relations, Col. Rtd Charles Okello Engola was a few days also gunned down by his body guard Private Wilson Sabiti.

