Bishop Mukasa condemns child sacrifice, exploitation at Diocesan Children’s Day

Rt. Rev. Lawrence Mukasa, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kasana-Luwero, has issued a powerful condemnation of child sacrifice and exploitation, calling for collective action to safeguard children’s rights. The message was delivered during the Diocesan Children’s Day celebrations at Our Lady of Fatima Queen of Peace Kasana Cathedral by Rev. Fr. Robert Kayiwa, Assistant Parish Priest of Kasana Cathedral Parish.

The event, held on Saturday, brought together hundreds of children from 22 parishes across the diocese to celebrate their importance in the community. During the celebration, 14 children took oaths and joined the Pontifical Mission Societies (PMS). The Diocese also marked Holy Innocents’ Day, observed globally on December 28, which commemorates the massacre of male children in Bethlehem by King Herod, following the birth of Jesus Christ as recorded in the Gospel of Matthew.

Representing Bishop Mukasa, Rev. Fr. Kayiwa expressed the bishop’s grave concern over the alarming increase in child abuse. He condemned the horrific practice of child sacrifice, where vulnerable children are killed for ritualistic purposes, as well as the exploitation of children for financial gain. Such acts, he said, are driven by misguided pursuits of wealth and are a severe violation of human rights.

Bishop Mukasa also spoke out against child labor, urging the community to recognize that forcing children into work is not only unethical but a violation of their fundamental rights. The bishop lamented the disturbing trend of parental violence, advocating for a culture of love and protection over one of fear and abuse. He stressed that children should be nurtured, not harmed.

The bishop called on parents and guardians to remain vigilant and protective of their children. While acknowledging the economic pressures that sometimes lead individuals to commit such atrocities, he reminded the congregation that patience and moral integrity are crucial during difficult times. He cautioned that the allure of quick wealth is often deceptive.

Brenda Nabukenya, the Woman Member of Parliament for Luwero District, also spoke at the event, urging the Catholic Church to step up its efforts in combating domestic violence. Nabukenya emphasized that increased awareness and education within families, facilitated by the Church, could significantly reduce instances of violence, which often lead to child abuse.

The issue of child abuse remains a critical concern in Luwero. In November 2024, Uganda Radio Network (URN) reported that the Child and Family Protection Unit in Luwero District had warned parents about the rising incidence of child abuse during the holiday season.

According to the Luwero District Police crime report, at least 56 girls were victims of defilement between August and October 2024. In 2023, the district recorded 99 cases of aggravated defilement, ranking it second in the country for such offenses.

The Annual Crime Report also revealed that 137 children experienced neglect, contributing to Luwero’s ranking as the second highest district for child-related offenses nationwide, with a total of 384 reported cases. On average, the police register at least five cases of abandoned or missing children each month in the district.