Bishop Kisekka announces reshuffle of clergy in Luwero Diocese

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rt. Rev. Wilson Kisekka, the newly appointed Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Luwero, has announced his first significant reshuffle of clergy, affecting a total of 54 clerics. The reshuffle, which was discussed during a meeting with the Diocesan Council, is aimed at enhancing service delivery within the diocesan institutions.

Bishop Kisekka, who was consecrated and enthroned on March 24, 2024, as the fourth Bishop of Luwero, stated that the decision to make these changes came after careful consideration during his time in the Episcopate. He emphasized that the reshuffle was necessary to improve the functioning of the Diocese, aligning with his vision for growth and development.

In a statement shared with Uganda Radio Network (URN) by Rev. William Mirimu Zziwa, the Luwero Diocesan Communication and Information Officer, Bishop Kisekka appointed five new Canons: Rev. Latimer Muwanguzi Ssendi, Rev. Dr. Kataate, Mr. Patrick Kibaya (Lay Canon), Prof. Wilber Ahebwa (Lay Canon), and Prof. Apollo Makubuya (Lay Canon).

Additionally, three clerics from the Luwero Diocese have been reassigned to serve in the Namirembe Diocese. These include Rev. Ssenyonyi Moses from Ndejje S.S., Rev. Margaret Kasaawe Kizito from Kikyuusa, and Rev. Harriet Sarah Nakayenga from Kiwoko Hospital and Health Office.

Conversely, six clerics from other dioceses have been brought in to serve in Luwero. They are Rev. Paul Kivumbi Mukisa from Mukono Diocese, Rev. Florence Karuhanga from Busoga Diocese, Rev. Yosam Tubwangye from Central Buganda Diocese, Ord. Joyce Sserwanga from Namirembe Diocese, Rev. Wakooko from Central Buganda Diocese, and Rev. Ssebuliba from Central Buganda Diocese.

Bishop Kisekka succeeded Bishop Eridard Nsubuga, who retired in 2023. His consecration also marked the end of the tenure of caretaker Bishop James William Ssebaggala, whose term expired on March 18, 2024. The new leadership follows a period of interim leadership that came after the nullification of Rev. Canon Godfrey Kasana Ssemakula’s election as Bishop, resulting in conflicts within the Diocese.

URN