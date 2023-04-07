EASTER MESSAGE: Bishop Jjumba cautions Christians to avoid seeking ‘miracles’

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Bishop of Masaka Diocese Rt. Reverend Severus Jjumba, has cautioned Christians against the growing habit of seeking acted-out miracles, saying it is compromising their faith.

While delivering his Easter message on Thursday at Kitovu in Masaka City, Bishop Jjumba asked believers to stick to Christ as a symbol of their true hope other than being diverted by speculative evangelists who persuade them with deceptive miracles.

He expressed concern that some Christians are having their faith manipulated by the emerging religious ministries that are inconsistent with the known doctrines of Christianity which they also claim to profess.

Bishop Jjumba called upon the Christians to use this year’s Easter to carry out self-reflection and renew their faith in Christ.

He has directed the leadership of the Church right from the basic Christian community locally known as “akatabi” to dedicate a lot of efforts towards strengthening the family institution, as a deliberate approach to safeguard the community from unbecoming social habits that may want to infiltrate it.

Bishop Jjumba also instructed the building of self-sustaining families across the diocese. He called upon church leaders to regularly monitor the families in their respective jurisdictions, to ensure that they can set up or improve household-level income-generating projects.

Bishop Jjumba also called upon parents not to relinquish their responsibilities of providing scholastic materials for their children.

His comments come shortly after the Ministry of Education and Sports stopped administrators of government schools from soliciting any funds from parents, arguing that this was impeding the education of some children specially the needy who can’t afford to pay.

According to Jjumba until the government can cater to all the educational needs of schools, parents should continue supporting school administrators to effectively provide the education service to their children.

URN