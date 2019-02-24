Sunday , February 24 2019
Bishop Bamwoze hailed for development initiatives

Rev. Canon Misaeri Kauma was consecrated as Assistant Bishop of Namirembe Diocese on June 29, 1975. Left to right: Archbishop Janani Luwum, Bishop Cyprian Bamwoze, Bishop Elect Misaeri Kauma and Bishop Eustace Ruhindi

Bishop Cyprian Bamwoze has been hailed as a developmental leader who established many projects for Busoga region and his nation.

The retired bishop of Busoga diocese died aged 86 after a battle with leukemia. President Yoweri Museveni praised Bamwoze for being a pillar to the youth. During a special sitting in parliament to honour the fallen bishop, Museveni said he first met Bamwoze in 1962 at a youth conference and urged the church to help the youth find work.

Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga said Bamwoze was a self-made man who had a lot of commitment to the rural communities and touched so many lives. Kadaga cited his unfinished work especially the Busoga Integrated Rural Development Centre and writing a Lusoga dictionary which must be completed to sustain his legacy.

Bamwoze was consecrated in August 1972 and served as Bishop of Busoga Anglican diocese for 27 years. He was laid to rest at Bugembe Cathedral in Jinja.

