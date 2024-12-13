Binary University offers shs5.5 billion in scholarships to Ugandan students

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan students aspiring to pursue higher education at Malaysia’s prestigious Binary University now have a significant opportunity. A total of UGX 5.5 billion has been allocated for scholarships under the MyBinary International Grant (MyBIG), an initiative designed to support international students. The Ugandan chapter follows the successful launch of similar programs in Kenya and India.

The scholarships were unveiled by Ismail Mpanga-Bbumba, Deputy Honorary Consul of Malaysia in Uganda, during an event at the Honorary Consulate of Malaysia in Kampala. Present were Dato Gilbert Alvin, Senior Director of International Collaborations at Binary University, and Professor Dr. Asif Mahbub Karim, Dean of the Binary Graduate School.

The Senate of Binary University has approved 150 partial scholarships valued at RM 5.1 million (approximately UGX 5.5 billion). The scholarships are divided into 100 slots for undergraduate students and 50 slots for master’s degree applicants. Successful candidates will pay only 50% of the tuition fees throughout their studies. Applications are open for the February and March 2025 intakes.

Mpanga, who studied in Malaysia, emphasized the program’s significance in strengthening ties between Uganda and Malaysia, particularly in education and technology. “We will inform the public on the selection process for those who qualify for these scholarships, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Sports,” Mpanga said. He also noted that the initiative could pave the way for further academic partnerships and business collaborations.

Currently, only five Ugandan students are enrolled at Binary University, but the scholarship program aims to significantly increase this number. Dato Gilbert Alvin highlighted that the initiative is part of Binary University’s efforts to give back to global communities as part of their ruby jubilee celebrations.

“Post-COVID, we realized that many parents are struggling to send their children abroad for international education. By providing this grant, we hope to ease the burden on both parents and students,” he said, adding that Malaysia is now among the top 10 destinations for international studies. Established in 1984, Binary University has earned a reputation for excellence in management, IT, and entrepreneurship, attracting students from over 60 countries.

Dr. Asif Mahbub Karim emphasized the university’s commitment to research, which includes seven dedicated research centers. “Education without research is no longer effective. Each of these centers offers students the opportunity to engage in real-world projects alongside their studies,” Dr. Asif explained. The centers include the Center for Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics, the Center for ICT, and the Asian Center for Entrepreneurship, among others.

Dr. Asif also noted the university’s hybrid learning model, enabling students to participate in international conferences online. Students who apply for the MyBIG scholarship will enjoy a 50% tuition fee subsidy, easing the path to international education. This program underscores Binary University’s commitment to empowering students worldwide through accessible, high-quality education.

