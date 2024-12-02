Biden grants his son pardon on two criminal cases

WASHINGTON, the United States | TASS | US President Joe Biden has decided to issue a pardon for his son Hunter on two criminal cases, in spite of his repeated vows not to do so.

“Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter,” the US leader said in a statement published by the White House on Sunday.

“From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted,” the statement reads. “The charges in his cases came about only after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election,” Biden insists.

“No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong. There has been an effort to break Hunter – who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution. In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me – and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough,” Biden asserted.

Previously, the White House repeatedly stated that Biden had no plans to grant his son a pardon.

According to the statement, this concerns Hunter Biden’s federal gun charges in Delaware and federal tax evasion charges in California.

The press service of US President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team has not yet responded to TASS’ request to comment on Biden’s announcement.

SOURCE: TASS