Betty Aol Ocan hosts Xmas party for over 1,000 children

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Betty Aol Ocan, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Parliament has threw a Christmas party for more than 1,000 children in Gulu town.

Accompanied by clergymen who conducted a brief mass, other local leaders and parents, Aol hosted the children to a sumptuous lunch after slaughtering a cow and served them with soft drinks, water and confectioneries.

Speaking to the children at St. Mauritz Parish Church, a suburb of Gulu Municipality, Aol said she felt the urge to share this year’s festive season with children to inspire them to become useful citizens.

Aol, who also doubles as the Gulu Woman MP, challenged parents to play their role by remaining close to their children and impart in them moral values so as to grow up as responsible persons who will take charge of the country.

The children who were invited from several primary schools across Gulu district told Uganda Radio Network that the party was a great memorable gift to them by the Legislator who also danced delightfully alongside them.

Aol praised the children for being disciplined and urged them to respect their parents and remain in school to be mentored to take on various leadership positions in the country in future.

She also appealed to all Ugandans to observe a peaceful Christmas celebrations.

******

URN