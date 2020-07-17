Besigye responsible for chaos in FDC- Beti Kamya

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Lands Housing and Urban Development Beti Olive Kamya has blamed the chaos in the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party on its former President Rt. Col. Dr Kizza Besigye.

Kamya a founding Member of Reform Agenda which later rebranded to FDC claims that Besigye for unknown reasons refused to believe in the current leadership of the party which forced him to form a parallel shadow government at Katonga road in Kampala.

In an interview with Uganda Radio Network on Friday, Kamya said that Besigye further confused the party when he appointed the current FDC President Patrick Oboi Amuriat as a member of his ‘People’s governmen’ cabinet.

Kamya supports Nabillah Naggayi’s bid for the Kampala Mayoral seat but says the party could not allow her to proceed smoothly because of Dr Besigye’s confusion of the internal party politics.

Kamya revealed that she was able to watch over the confusion in the party. Kamya adds that she doesn’t regret leaving the party she helped form.

She explained that FDC’s failure to build structures nationwide, choosing to only concentrate in Kampala has greatly contributed to its downfall.

On Wednesday, the FDC party rejected Naggayi’s nomination forms to contest for the position of Lord Mayor in Kampala using the party ticket.

Nabilah, the current Kampala Woman MP had returned her nomination forms. However, the FDC Electoral Commission chairman Boniface Bamwenda said she has deliberately decided to return the forms after the deadline on July 14.

She had planned to contest against the incumbent Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.

URN