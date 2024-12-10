Besigye lawyer arrested for threatening violence against landlady

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have confirmed the arrest of Retired Major Ronald Iduuli, the lawyer and member of Dr Kizza Besigye’s defence team, on charges related to threatening violence against his landlady.

Retired Major Iduuli, was meant to join the defence team for Dr Kizza Besigye and Abed Lutaale Kamulegeya, at Makindye Court Martial.

According to lawyer Eron Kiiza, Major Iduli was picked up from his home in Bulenga around 4:00 am by military personnel, accompanied by police officers.

Kiiza explained that this was not an arrest, but rather a kidnapping, as the process did not follow the formal procedures required for an arrest. He was informed of the incident by Major Iduli’s close relatives, who described it as abduction.

However, Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, said the lawyer and resident of Kireka-Bbira village in Wakiso district was arrested in a joint UPDF and Police operation, following reports of threatening violence to his landlady, after defaulting rent payments for 10 months.

The police have since said that recently, the suspect allegedly began appearing in UPDF uniform and threatening, Lydia Kabira, a 44-year-old nurse, prompting her to become suspicious and report to the Police.

Onyango said the suspect is currently detained at Bulenga Police Station on charges of threatening violence as inquiries are ongoing.

In 2018, Major Iduli won a case against the government after being forcibly retired from the UPDF. The High Court presided over by Judge Margaret Oumo Oguli, awarded him over 700 million Shillings in compensation for lost income following his wrongful retirement.

The court found that Iduli’s dismissal was illegal, unconstitutional, and malicious.

