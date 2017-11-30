Bebe Cool hailed for ‘Push Up’ Coke Studio Africa show

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bebe Cool has been hailed for last month’s Coke Studio Africa performance on the RnB track titled “Push Up” with Jason Derulo – one of the world’s most successful songwriters and recording artists.

Coke Studio Africa is a non-competitive music collaboration show, which seeks to bring together and celebrate the diversity of African music and talent.

It also gives upcoming artistes the opportunity to work with some of the best local and international music and production talent. It brings together artistes from different genres, eras and regions to create a modern and authentic African sound through musical fusion.

The track that Bebe Cool features in and also has Dela from Kenya and Rayvanny from Tanzania, has been hailed by music experts who say it shows the artists’ ability to not only collaborate but also learn from the unique experience of working with an urban pop mega-star who has sold over 50 million singles worldwide and racked up 11 platinum singles so far.

Produced by Masterkraft, one of the best producers in Nigeria, the track opens with Jason Derulo who is later joined by Dela and then Rayvanny.

Bebe Cool makes an exciting entrance amidst an indoor fireworks display as he adds some dance hall sizzle to the already outstanding collabo, prompting the other artists to unleash their favorite dance moves. Dela restores order to the stage with her soothing voice, brings the mash up to an end.

Commenting about the track and the entire ongoing Coke Studio Africa season, producer Master kraft says that Coke Studio Africa is the most important platform for African artists.

“Having broken the barrier of ethnicity and culture, Coke Studio Africa is certainly one of the best things that has ever happened to African music. Coke Studio influences the part of music that interests a wider range of African people… if it wasn’t for Coke Studio Africa – as a producer – I am sure I wouldn’t have met some of the top artists I have worked with on and after the show.”