Bebe Cool, Eric Omondi set for end year comedy party

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In order to climax the year on a high and memorable note, popular weekly comedy-entertainment show, Comedy Store Uganda, has lined up a plethora of great entertainers including Bebe Cool, Cindy, Spice Diana and Kenyan award winning comedian, Eric Omondi.

In yet another first, Comedy Store is taking its show dubbed Comedy Store End of Year Party to Busabala at the shores of Lake Victoria, at a new resort called Kalanoga Resort. The show will take place on Saturday December 14.

A fine dose of comedy therapy, the show will feature all top comedians in Kampala including MC Mariachi, Madrat and Chiko, Maulana and Reign, Teacher Mpamire, Mighty Family, Amooti, Tamale Mirundi and the Bizonto, Crazy University, Senga Nantume, Kabaata among others.

Different from the usual, this time it will be a day event. The gates will open at 2 pm, according to the organizers. This is to allow the revelers ample time to return home given the location of the venue.

Ivuga Band will lead the acoustic session which always opens for the comedians and later on singers.

Alex Muhangi, the director and host of Comedy Store Uganda said taking the show to the lakeside is to give the fans of the show yet another unique experience.

The new resort which will launch on the same day as a vast waterfront space that will give the revelers an outdoor, scenic and memorable experience to crown the year, he said.

Tickets for the show are ready. Kalanoga is a 15 acre incredible waterfront, located on the shores of Lake Victoria, 10 km south of Kampala. It is a 15 minute drive from Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort off the Entebbe Expressway towards Kajjansi.

It is known for its beautiful natural surroundings and encompasses a series of breath-taking vistas with every inch of the resort designed for ultimate relaxation.