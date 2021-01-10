Ban of cameras at polling stations is hiding transparency-Muntu

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party presidential candidate, Gregory Mugisha Muntu has said that the Electoral Commission’s ban on the use of cameras and smartphones at the polling stations is aimed at concealing transparency during voting exercise.

Last week, the Electoral Commission announced a ban on the use of cameras and smartphones in the precincts of polling stations across the country. Justice Simon Byabakama, the chairman of the Electoral Commission later clarified that the ban only targeted the gazetted polling areas and that it was aimed at ensuring the sanctity of the secret ballot.

Paul Bukenya, the EC spokesperson has also come out to ask the voters to be responsible not to take pictures or photographs and share them with others as the law does not allow that. He says voters should keep their ballot secret for one’s safety.

While campaigning in Rukiga district, Muntu says that there could be a secret behind the commission’s directive. Muntu says that an election deserves nothing to hide because everything is done in broad daylight. Muntu says that Electoral commission is not supposed to hide behind stupidity because it will carry the burden of a mess that arises during this election.

Muntu says that there is no problem for people to use cameras at polling stations because they play a big role in gathering evidence in case something goes wrong. Muntu wonders how evidence will be gathered without cameras to present before the court in case security officers chase away agents of some candidates or violence arises at polling stations.

Muntu who opened the ANT office in Kamwezi sub-county also endorsed Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) flag bearer contesting on Rukiga district LCV seat, Michael Kwarikunda Mbareeba saying that he has no problem with FDC candidates since they are also in the struggle to liberate Uganda from NRM regime.

URN