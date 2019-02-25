Bad black quizzed for insulting President Museveni

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | City socialite Shanita Namuyimba also known as Bad Black has been quizzed by the Criminal Investigations Department over a video in which she allegedly abused and defamed President Yoweri Museveni.

Bad Black arrived at the CID headquarters in Kibuli at 9 am in the company of her lawyer Julius Galisonga. She was led to the Media Crimes Directorate office and questioned by two detectives about the video which she posted on social media in August 2018 at the time Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine was held in military custody on charges of treason.

In the video in question, bad black while trying to explain that there is no way Bobi Wine could have stoned the President’s vehicle, vulgarly abuses the president. Bad Black now faces charges of Offensive Communication and Criminal Libel contrary to provisions of the Computer Misuse Act and Penal Code Act respectively.

During the 5-hour interrogation, Bad Black told the detectives that she had been paid to send out the video. ‘They had paid me to defend Bobi Wine and abuse Museveni but I have since realized my mistakes and I won’t do it again,” she said even before entering the interrogation room.

The Police Spokesperson in charge Criminal Investigations Vincent Ssekate said Bad Black had been summoned to record a statement and was later released on police bond as investigations into the matter continue.

Bad black is the third person to be investigated for offensive communication against the president in the last one year with the first being Dr Stella Nyanzi who is currently on remand at Luzira Prison for vulgarly abusing the president’s late mother in a poem published on social media.

The second was Susan Namata, a 21 year old woman who allegedly used social media and threatened to hit the president with her genitals. She has since been released on bail.

URN