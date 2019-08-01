Baby food companies infiltrate hospitals- IBFAN

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Producers of baby food have resorted to aggressive marketing in health centers contrary to the WHO Food and Drugs (Marketing of Breast milk regulations 2006) on supplementary foods.

The regulations prohibit any form of promotion for the products and the use of health facilities and workers to promote them.

A study by International Baby Food Action Network Uganda-IBFAN shows that 73% of milk cereals are promoted at Health facilities compared to 27 percent in shops.

Some of the health centers that were found in breach of the regulations include St Anne Marie Children’s clinic, Prime care Medical Centre and Nsambya hospital among others.

The study also found that 29% of the recommendation of commercial food products to mothers was done by health workers compared to 27% from relatives.

Dr. Barbara Nalubanga, the Executive Director IBFAN, says supplementary foods such as cow milk, infant formula and Weetabix among others harm children’s immunity since their digestive system is not strong enough to support such food.

She says exclusive breast feeding should be done for all babies below 6 months.

August 1st marks the beginning of the world breastfeeding week commemorated to create a supportive environment for parents to breast feed their babies ahead of the national celebrations on 9th in Kiboga.

This year’s celebrations will be held under the theme: “Empowering Parents to enable breast feeding, the ministry of health called upon parents and other stake holders to play a key role in promoting, protecting and supporting breastfeeding in Uganda by condemning such practices.”

URN