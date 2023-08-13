Babalanda warns RDCS over infighting

Kampala, Uganda | THE NDEPENDENT | The Minister of Presidency, Milly Babirye Babalanda has threatened tough action against Resident District Commissioners and District Internal Security Officers over infighting.

In statement delivered at a capacity-building symposium for RDCs and DISOs from the greater Masaka sub-region, Babalanda said she is concerned concern about recurrent administrative conflicts between RDCS, their deputies, and internal security officers.

The statement was read by former minister, Amelia Kyambadde who now holds a portfolio of a Senior Presidential Advisor on Trade and Industries.

Babalanda warns that the RDC, their deputies, and district internal security officers risk dismissal if they fail to cooperate.

She tasked the Residents District Commissioners to stop all encroachments on wetlands and protected forest reserves, for purposes of protecting the environment.

Davidson Paddy Kayondo, the Kalungu Resident District Commissioner however challenged the Office of the President to desist from multiple and conflicting instructions to their offices. He said the conflicting instructions are contributing to unwanted disputes at the lower levels.

Kayondo appealed to the Office of the President to establish a common command structure in the management of land disputes, saying that some unscrupulous agents are currently manipulating the system to harass and evict land tenants.

In response, Hajji Yunusu Kakande, the Secretary to the Office of the President urged Resident District Commissioners to always stand their ground and resist any illegal evictions despite the intimidation by the perpetrators.

Kakande asked the RDCs to always consult with the Minister for Presidency whenever they are faced with conflicting instructions.

He said the Office of the President is also investigating high-ranking government officials who are manipulating the system by hijacking some security agents including district Commissioners for selfish interests.

*****

URN