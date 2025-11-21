AU, Global Partners unveil Pan-African Network to boost veterinary medicine regulation

If fully implemented, the new network could mark a turning point in Africa’s long fight against poor-quality animal health products

Kampala, Uganda | RONALD MUSOKE | The African Union and its global partners have taken a major step toward tightening oversight of veterinary medicines across the continent with the creation of a new Pan-African regulatory network that leaders say could safeguard the livelihoods of millions of livestock-dependent farmers.

The Pan-African Regulatory Authorities Network for Veterinary Products (PARAN-VPs) was endorsed at the end of a three-day (Nov. 17-19) consultative meeting in Nairobi, convened by the African Union Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) and the AU Pan African Veterinary Vaccine Centre (AU-PANVAC), with support from the Global Alliance for Livestock Veterinary Medicines (GALVmed), a non-profit public-private partnership dedicated to making animal health products, such as vaccines, medicines, and diagnostics, accessible and affordable to small-scale livestock farmers in developing countries as well as the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) and the UK’s Veterinary Medicines Directorate.

Officials said the proposed network would coordinate regulatory decisions, harmonize standards and help African governments ensure that veterinary medicines entering their markets are consistently safe and effective. Over the next 24 months, the AU and partners will finalize the network’s governance structure, terms of reference and implementation roadmap.

Substandard products frustrate livestock farmers

Across Africa, livestock is central to the economic security of more than 350 million people, providing income, food and resilience during climate and market shocks. In Kenya alone, the livestock sector contributes 12% to GDP and accounts for nearly half of agricultural output.

But widespread circulation of substandard and counterfeit veterinary medicines continues to erode productivity, expose animals to preventable diseases and weaken farmers’ earnings. Regulatory capacity varies sharply across countries, leaving gaps that allow poor-quality products to thrive. Many countries across the continent still rely on human-medicine regulatory systems to evaluate veterinary drugs, resulting in delays and inconsistent oversight.

GALVmed CEO, Dr. Lois Muraguri, said the consequences of weak regulation fall most heavily on small-scale livestock keepers. “Millions of farmers depend on livestock for daily income. When the quality of veterinary products is inconsistent, they bear the cost,” she said. “Harmonised regulation will help ensure that safe and effective products reach the people who need them most and will make the market more predictable for manufacturers and regulators alike.” Muraguri added that predictable regulatory processes could also reduce the cost of veterinary products and encourage investment in African manufacturing.

Continental losses

The AU estimates that the continent loses more than US$4 billion every year due to unrealized livestock potential; losses linked to preventable diseases, unreliable vaccines and medicines, and inadequate surveillance systems.

The AU-IBAR Director, Dr. Huyam Salih, told delegates that these losses underscore the urgency for stronger regulatory coordination.

“African countries cannot continue operating in isolation,” she said. “A coordinated regulatory framework will help close this gap by protecting farmers from poor-quality products and strengthening countries’ ability to manage disease threats.”

Salih noted that regulation is particularly critical as the continent attempts to eradicate transboundary diseases like peste des petits ruminants (PPR) which is also known as sheep and goat plague. Earlier this year, veterinary experts reached a landmark agreement on harmonized registration requirements for PPR vaccines, an achievement cited as proof that continental alignment is both feasible and beneficial.

A platform for shared decision-making

Officials say the new network will serve as a platform for countries to share regulatory assessments, coordinate quality control, and develop common guidelines. It is also expected to ease the burden on National Regulatory Authorities (NRAs), many of which struggle with limited resources and fragmented approval processes.

During the meeting in Nairobi, several NRA representatives said the absence of aligned standards across member states often leads to duplicated work, inconsistencies and delays, affecting how quickly essential livestock medicines reach farmers.

Public trust was also a key theme. Delegates pointed to Kenya’s recent vaccination campaign, which faced resistance linked to misinformation and mistrust. Stronger regulatory visibility and certified vaccine production facilities, they said, are necessary to counter false claims and reinforce public confidence in animal health programmes.

The establishment of PARAN-VPs follows a GALVmed-commissioned study that examined the feasibility of a continental regulatory network and proposed mechanisms for harmonized oversight. With the endorsement now secured, partners will begin shaping implementation plans and mobilizing technical support for member states.

The AU and participating organizations have invited governments, regional blocs, manufacturers and farmer groups to participate in shaping the next phase of work.

As Africa’s livestock sector grows, driven by rising demand for meat, milk and other animal products, regulators say the network will help ensure that farmers, especially small-scale producers, have access to reliable tools to keep their animals healthy and productive.