AU applauds Doha framework as ‘landmark step’ to address DRC, M23 conflict

ADDIS ABABA | Xinhua | African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has welcomed the signing of the Doha framework for a comprehensive peace agreement between the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group in Qatar.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday announced the signing of the framework agreement, marking a new step toward a long-awaited peace deal aimed at ending the conflict in the eastern DRC.

“The chairperson warmly welcomes the signature of the Doha Framework for a Comprehensive Peace Agreement between the government of the DRC and the M23,” read an AU statement issued on Saturday. “This landmark step represents a significant advance toward restoring stability, rebuilding trust, and addressing the root causes of conflict in eastern DRC.”

Commending the two parties for “demonstrating courage, political will, and commitment to dialogue,” Youssouf also expressed “deep appreciation to Qatar for its constructive facilitation and steadfast support” to the peace process.

The AU urged all stakeholders to uphold the letter and spirit of the framework, and ensure its timely and faithful implementation, including through the timely conclusion of the six follow-on protocols.

Youssouf reiterated the AU’s “unwavering commitment” to proactively continue engaging and supporting the Doha process with a view to lay the foundation for lasting peace and stability in the DRC.

He also reaffirmed the AU’s continued support to all initiatives aimed at fostering peace, security, reconciliation, and development in the DRC and across the Great Lakes region. ■