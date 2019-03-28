Attorney general asks court to dismiss Lukwago’s salary emoluments case

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Attorney General, William Byaruhanga has asked the High Court Civil Division to dismiss an application by the Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago seeking court to compel Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA to pay his salary arrears worth Shillings 562 million.

Lukwago petitioned the High Court Civil Division in 2017 seeking court to compel KCCA, its Executive Director and the Attorney General to pay his emoluments for 30months when he was illegally impeached in 2013 for alleged abuse of office and incompetence.

It came after Justice Lydia Mugambe declared Lukwago’s impeachment illegal and reinstated him to office in March 2014. He directed KCCA to pay Lukwago his salary, allowances and costs of the suit in vain prompting Lukwago to run to the High Court Civil Division.

On Wednesday, the Attorney General William Byaruhanga through his representative, Johnson Natuhwera told Court Presided by Justice Andrew Byabashaija that they legally withheld the payment since there is a pending matter in High court over the same.

The representative of KCCA and its ED, Brian Mwanja, said they didn’t pay Lukwago on the orders of the Attorney General. He explained that KCCA and the Kampala minister agreed with Lukwago to withdraw all cases in court such that he can get his emoluments, which he didn’t know.

Justice Byabashaija asked Mwanja why they are trying to force Lukwago to get on his knees because they pay him what belongs to him. Mwanja said Lukwago shouldn’t have filed this court case because there was and there is still an option of paying him outside court.

Lukwago and his lawyer, Nathan Mpenje listened keenly to the court proceedings. Justice Byabashaija has fixed June 6th, 2019 to deliver his judgment on the matter.

URN