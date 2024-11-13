Athletes want more female coaches recruited

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan female athletes have asked the Uganda Athletics Federation to train and recruit more female coaches. Currently, there is one national female coach, Grace Chesang.

Peruth Chemutai, the 2024 Paris silver medalist in the 3000-meter steeplechase, expresses a need to have more female coaches to specifically handle female athletes in counselling and training.

Chemutai expressed her worries about the disappearance of talented young girls in the sport which calls for immediate affirmative action. “Personally, when I joined athletics, we were over 50 girls by then, but shockingly we who are active are not even five”. Chemutai says.

Stella Chesang, the 42-kilo-meter Marathon National record holder, says, that for over 10 years down, sportswomen fear to express their concerns especially while in training and competitions. She believes that it is the right time for UAF to understand and respond to the plea of female runners.

“If we can incorporate coaches of both sexes, psychologically women become strong and free to train without any negative mindset,”, says Chesang.

Mercyline Chelangat, another Ugandan female Marathon runner says, women need more time when it comes to training in relation to positive performance.

According to Chelangat, ladies understand themselves better, especially when it comes to issues regarding relations and health.

Chelangat is hopeful that, empowering a female athlete requires an empowered female Coach.

“There are private matters you cannot open up to a male coach health-wise, and also when it comes personal family relationships and the only remedy for that is to get a female coach who will understand us better”. She said.

Beatrice Ayikoru, the secretary of the Uganda Olympics Committee (UOC), acknowledges the concern and commends the call made by the Athletes.

Ayikoru also challenged the athletes to develop a strong mindset in their careers and also inspired those at the grassroots level.

*****

URN