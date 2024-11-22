ATC Uganda unveils third classroom block at Kibuye P/S

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On Nov.21, ATC Uganda inaugurated a new classroom block at Kibuye Primary School, a Universal Primary Education (UPE) school under Kampala Capital City Authority in the Makindye Division.

This initiative, part of ATC’s signature Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project, launched in 2022, focussed on constructing and renovating classroom blocks for schools in need. The new classroom block is the third of its kind that ATC Uganda has constructed, following previous beneficiaries in Terego district, Kamuli district, and now Kampala symbolizing the company’s commitment to investing in education across the country.

Kibuye Primary School, which hosts one of ATC Uganda’s telecom towers, has a population of 1,097 students and 25 teachers. The school’s existing infrastructure includes four classroom blocks, one of which had previously housed 325 students in P4 and P5 classes. However, the block was abandoned due to its deteriorating condition, leading to severe overcrowding in other classrooms. This situation has compromised the quality of education for both students and teachers.

ATC Uganda’s CEO, Dorothy Ssemanda Kabagambe, emphasized the company’s commitment to uplifting the communities that host its infrastructure.

“At ATC, we strive to make the communities we serve better, brighter, and more sustainable,” Ssemanda said, “This state-of-the-art classroom block symbolizes hope and opportunity, providing a foundation for the next generation of leaders, from doctors to engineers, and even future CEOs.”

ATC Group’s Senior Vice President for Legal and Chief Sustainability Officer, Mneesha Nahata, reinforced ATC’s dedication to social investment highlighting the transformative power of education during the inauguration of the new classroom block at Kibuye Primary School.