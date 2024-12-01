Arua City stakeholders launch #16DaysOfActivism2024 against GBV

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Arua City, in partnership with its development partners, has officially launched the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), a global campaign that runs until December 10th.

This year’s theme, “Ending Violence Against Women and Girls in the Context of Climate Change,” highlights the intersection between gender-based violence and the challenges posed by climate change. Since the beginning of 2024, Arua City has registered 502 cases of GBV, marking an increase from 418 cases reported in 2023.

Jackson Kyekeko, the Executive Director of Reproductive Health Uganda, expressed concern about the rising trend of GBV in the city. He warned that if stakeholders fail to take action, the number of cases could surge by the end of the year.

Kalsum Abdu Fadhimola, Arua City’s Secretary for Social Services, emphasized the importance of communication and mutual understanding between men and women to reduce GBV in households. The city’s Deputy Mayor, Milly Milicent Inzikuru, condemned acts of violence that humiliate women and girls in society, calling for stronger efforts to eliminate such behaviors.

Swadik Angupale, the Deputy Resident City Commissioner in charge of the Central Division, urged women in influential positions to take a leading role in the fight against GBV, calling on them to step forward and address the issue proactively.

*****

URN