Arsenal win 4th consecutive Premier League match against Man Utd

London, UK | ARSENAL.COM | The 500th competitive men’s game at Emirates Stadium was one to remember as goals from Jurrien Timber and William Saliba saw Arsenal clinch a fourth straight win over Manchester United for the first time ever.

Set pieces did the damage yet again, with Jurrien Timber turning in a Declan Rice delivery eight minutes after half-time to register his first goal for the club, and then on 73 minutes his fellow defender Saliba saw the ball cannon in off him in fortuitous circumstances to double the lead.

Importantly, the result saw Arsenal cut the gap at the top of the table to seven points, as Arsenal momentum continues to snowball at just the right time with four victories in a row clinched since the international break.

Cagey first 45

Since Arsenal opened their new home in 2006 some magical moments have come at the Red Devils’ expense, such as late strikes from Thierry Henry, Eddie Nketiah and last season’s 3-1 victory sealed in stoppage-time, but there was no need for late drama this time around.

Despite heading into the game having bagged 13 goals in three games, Arsenal had to be patient as Ruben Amorim’s new-look side managed to stifle Arsenal in the first half – but there were early chances.

A couple of minutes had elapsed when Arsenal put the ball in Andre Onana’s net but Kai Havertz was offside before he teed up Gabriel Martinelli, and a huge chance fell Thomas Partey’s way when Rice found him with a corner but the returning Ghanaian miscued his header completely.

Arsenal set pieces continued to cause United concern and on 25 minutes one dropped to Oleksandr Zinchenko who saw a shot blocked and Martinelli hooked the rebound just wide, but the first half lacked goalmouth action from both sides with the visitors looking like a side who had registered just one win from their previous eight away games.

It took United 41 minutes to even have a shot – albeit one that left Gooners’ hearts in mouths. After Mason Mount lofted a free-kick into the box and got it back, he hooked a bad shot goalwards which was kept in play and found its way to Diogo Dalot who smashed a shot across the face of goal, but saw it whistle just past David Raya’s far post

Timber’s timely touch

That proved to be the best chance of the opening 45, but Arsenal came out reinvigorated at the break and eight minutes after the restart got themselves in front – and once again it was a devilish set-piece delivery that did the damage.

After Arsenal won a corner, Rice whipped a ball towards the front post, and despite Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund defending it, Timber managed to sneak between them and get a faint, but crucial, touch onto the cross to grab his first Gunners goal.

As the seconds ticked past the hour mark, Rice nearly repeated the trick with a similar delivery which Joshua Kirkzee took the bait and headed towards his own goal but his blushes were saved by Manuel Ugarte who nodded it off the line.

Turning point clinches the points

But Arsenal’s lead was a fragile one and Raya came up trumps to keep them in front when he added another save to his top-drawer collection. On 68 minutes a United free-kick was met by Matthijs de Ligt and zoomed towards the top corner, but the Arsenal shot-stopper dived full-stretch to get his hand behind the effort and claw it away from danger.

But five minutes later, Arsenal got the cushion they desired and once again a flag kick was the weapon of choice. Bukayo Saka swung one over past the back post where Partey was waiting to put it back in the danger area, and it struck the back of Saliba and nestled into the net to make it 22 goals scored from corners since the start of last season.

That was so nearly 23 moments later. Emirates Stadium was in party mood and Havertz went through on goal but saw a shot diverted past his post by Onana. A succession of corners struggled to be defended effectively by the Red Devils, and one led to a golden chance for an unmarked Mikel Merino but he steered it fractions wide.

But two goals were more than enough to send the Red Devils away from Emirates Stadium, tasting defeat for the fourth time in succession and closing the chapter on 500 games in the perfect fashion.

Facts and stats

Arsenal have won four consecutive league games against Manchester United for the first time in their history. Arsenal have also won each of their last four home league games against the Red Devils; Arsenal’s longest such run since April 1978 (seven in a row).

Ruben Amorim suffered his first league defeat since December 2023, with tonight’s result ending a 34-game unbeaten run for the Portuguese coach in league competition (W31 D3).

Manchester United conceded two goals from corners in a Premier League match for the first time since January 2014 (two against Chelsea, both scored by Samuel Eto’o).

There were just five shots attempted in the first half of this match (Arsenal 3, Man Utd 2); the fewest in the opening half of a Premier League match this season. Indeed, Manchester United’s first attempt came in the 42nd minute – their longest wait for a shot in a league match this term.

Since the start of last season, the two players with the most Premier League assists from set plays are Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka (seven each, with Rice moving level with Saka tonight).

Kai Havertz and Rice both made their 50th Premier League appearances for us. Havertz is the ninth player in the competition’s history to play 50+ times for both us and Chelsea (after Petit, Cole, Anelka, Gallas, Cech, Fàbregas, Luiz and Giroud), while Rice is only the third to do so for us and West Ham (after Winterburn and Hartson).

