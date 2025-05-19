Arsenal ensures Champions League ahead of last round in Premier League

LONDON | Xinhua | Declan Rice scored an excellent goal from outside the area to ensure that Arsenal qualifies for next season’s Champions League with a 1-0 win over Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

The win leaves Arsenal with 71 points – five more than Newcastle which remains third in the table with 66 points, level with Chelsea and Aston Villa and needing to win at home to Everton to qualify for the Champions League in what promises to be a thrilling final weekend of the season.

Nottingham Forest is a point behind Newcastle, Chelsea and Villa after keeping its hopes of playing in next season’s Champions League alive with a 2-1 win away to West Ham United.

A first half goal from Morgan Gibbs-White and a second half finish from Nikola Milenkovic, which was given after a long VAR check, put Forest 2-0 up before Jarrod Bowen pulled a goal back in the 86th minute.

Forest had to survive 13 minutes of injury time, but with one match left to play Nuno Espirito Santo’s side is level on 65 points with Manchester City, who will go into Tuesday’s game at home to Bournemouth in sixth place.

Two goals from Iliman-Cheikh Ndiaye saw Everton say goodbye to the club’s iconic Goodison Park Stadium after 132 years with a 2-0 win at home to Southampton.

Ndiaye lashed home a loose ball in the sixth minute, and then rounded visiting goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on the stroke of halftime to give Everton a perfect send-off from the historic ground on an emotion afternoon in Liverpool.

Veteran striker Jamie Vardy ended his long association with Leicester City with a goal as his side won a duel between relegated teams 2-0 at home to Ipswich Town.

38-year-old Vardy put Leicester ahead in the 28th minute with his ninth goal of the campaign and Kasey McAteer doubled the lead after Wilfred Ndidi’s pass 20 minutes from time.

Fulham won 3-2 away to Brentford in a game that lost relevance after Crystal Palace’s 1-0 win away to Manchester City in Saturday’s FA Cup final qualified Palace for next season’s Europa League, meaning eighth place in the Premier League no longer has the chance to play in Europe next season.

Raul Jimenez, Tom Cairney and Harry Wilson scored for Fulham, after Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa had twice put Brentford ahead.

On Friday night, Aston Villa won 2-0 at home to Tottenham, while Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0. ■