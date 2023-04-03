Archbishop Ssemogerere rallies Christians to support Karamojongs

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese Paul Ssemogerere has asked Christians to mobilize and send relief food to the people of Karamoja.

On Sunday, Christians around the World celebrated Jesus Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem and the ultimate sacrifice he made on the cross for the salvation of humanity. It falls on Sunday ahead of the Easter celebration.

His Grace Paul Ssemogerere the Archbishop of Kampala Diocese marked the day at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cathedral, Kasana-Luweero. The day was also the climax of National Caritas week, a social and economic arm of the church.

While delivering his homily, Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere said he was shocked to see media reports of people from the Karamoja region starving and others surviving on leaves yet in other parts of the Country food is in excess.

Ssemogerere said that it is shameful to Christians to have excess food to throw away yet the Karamajongs are starving.

Ssemogerere appealed to Caritas Uganda a Non-Government Organization to mobilize Christians and use the Holy week to deliver food relief to starving Karamajongs as a gesture of Charity.

Ssemogerere also praised Caritas Uganda for its great contribution to transforming lives and asked them to do more.

Robert Ssekitoleeko the Bamunanika County Member of Parliament asked Government to use revenue from minerals extracted from Karamoja to buy food and promote modern agriculture practices to curb starvation in the region.

Rev. Fr. Hilary Muheezangango the Director of Caritas Uganda for Kasana- Luwero Diocese said that the organization has engaged in several social and economic projects in past 50 years so as to develop all people in 19 dioceses across the Country.

Currently, Caritas Uganda is implementing a Village Development model in 600 villages across Kasana-Luwero Diocese.

At Lubaga Cathedral, Rev. Fr. Puis Male Ssentumbwe, the Chancellor of the Kampala Archdiocese who led the mass appealed to the congregation not to emulate Judas Iscariot’s betrayal of Jesus by being unfaithful in the lives of their neighbors.

Rev. Fr. Male drew a comparison between the actions of Judas, who betrayed Jesus despite having spent years with him, and the temptation that the faithful may face prioritizing earthly desires over their commitment to the truth.

Fr. Male urged the congregation to resist such temptations and remain steadfast in their faith.

He emphasized the value of honesty and integrity, warning against greed and the act of taking what does not rightfully belong to oneself.

He called upon the faithful to remain humble and focused on their faith, and not to be swayed by flattery or false promises.

During the reading of the Gospel, different characters in the story were depicted by selected members of the congregation and read in a dramatic way. From the procession with palm branches to the Last Supper and Jesus’ betrayal by Judas, the story touched their hearts as they followed in total silence.

