Archbishop Kazimba calls for stronger laws on children rights

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has called for the strengthening of laws for the protection and promotion of children’s rights in Uganda.

The Archbishop made the call on Wednesday at Sanyu Baby’s Home during the launch of November as the Children’s Month in the Church. He expressed concern that despite the existence of laws and policies, children continue to be subjected to different forms of abuse such as child labor, forced marriages, domestic abuse, child neglect, and child trafficking among others.

Dr. Kaziimba asked the government to strengthen laws such that perpetrators of such abuse of children’s rights are held accountable for their acts and the children served justice. He says there should be collective responsibilities, from the state and non-state actors to protect children’s rights.

Dr. Kaziimba Mugalu observes that children are more vulnerable to violence because of limited information and the capacity to participate in protecting themselves while living in none regulated environment.

There are a set of laws and policies in Uganda including the Constitution, the Children (Amendment) Act 2016, and the National Child Policy 2020 that seek to promote and protect children’s rights. However, available statistics indicate that the abuse of children and the violation of their rights is still rampant across the country.

According to the 2016 Uganda Demographic and Housing Survey, 85 percent of children experience at least one violent disciplinary action. Relatedly, the 2021 National Labour Force Survey indicated that 6.2 million children aged 5–17 years were involved in child labour excluding household chores.

Maureen Muwonge, the Country Director of Dwelling Places, said that Uganda has a strong regulatory framework but lacks in its implementation. This, she says is what explains the continued violation of children’s rights.

Barbra Nankya Mutagubya, the Executive Director of Sanyu Baby’s Home says that the facility takes in 70 new children who are rescued from toxic environments including those abandoned by their parents. She said that since the home has 50 children, the administration continuously works to move children, relocating some to their family members and others processing them for adoption by suitable families.

Nankya says the promotion and protection of children’s rights should start with parents who father and mother the children who are later neglected, trafficked, subjected to child labor, defilement, and all the other forms of abuse.

Nankya also called upon the general public to support efforts by the home and others to help them execute their mandate, rescue, and offer a decent childhood to toddlers.

Martin Kiiza Kasagara, the Executive Director of the Uganda Children’s Authority urged the general public to promote and protect children’s rights by respecting the rights of children and reporting those who violate them. He says the government is committed to protecting children and urged all acres including the civil society to feel any gaps available in the fight.

Kiiza also called upon the government to increase funding to different agencies and departments that are directly charged with the promotion and protection of children’s rights.

The Church of Uganda shall recognize November as the month of Children annually, taking time during the month to intensify campaigns for the protection and promotion of children’s rights.

The activities for this year shall involve sensitization of the children and the public about children’s rights so that there is zero tolerance for violation of children’s rights. Internationally, November 20th is marked as the day for Children.

