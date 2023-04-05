Archbishop Kasujja raises red flag over Priests ‘missing in action’

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Papal Nuncio Emeritus Archbishop Augustine Kasujja has expressed concern over priests who abscond from their duty stations.

Priests are always deployed by appointing authorities as Parish Priests, Curates and some are assigned to head Departments such as Education, Health among many others. But now, Archbishop Kasujja says a priest should remain a friend to the Lord, saying he should be respectful to their Ordinary who deploys them, and also serve the faithful at all times as per the ministry.

According to the archbishop, many priests today don’t play this role because they spend time in their own businesses outside pastoral work.

He made the remarks while in Kasana-Luwero Diocese while delivering his homily at Our Lady of Fatima Queen of Peace Kasana Cathedral as he presided over Chrism Mass (a special service during the Passion/Holy Week) where more than 80 priests from the 21 Parishes across the Diocese participated.

The Chrism Mass is presided over by a Bishop, but because Kasana-Luwero Diocese doesn’t have one and only has a Diocesan Administrator who is Msgr Francis Xavier Mpanga, Archbishop Kasujja was invited to officiate.

Archbishop Kasujja has also commended Kasana-Luwero Diocese for breeding Archbishops with the first being the late Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga who was the pioneer Bishop of Kasana-Luwero Diocese. He was elevated to Kampala Archdiocese in 2006.

During 2006 and 2008, the Diocese was headed by Msgr Matthias Kanyerezi, until Msgr. Paul Ssemogerere was appointed second Bishop. After leading the Diocese for 13 years from 2008 to 2021, Bishop Paul Ssemogerere was elevated to Archbishop of Kampala.

Now, it’s against this background that Archbishop Kasujja has commended Kasana-Luwero Diocese for this. The Diocese since the elevation of Paul Ssemogerere to Archbishop Kampala has been steered by Msgr Francis Xavier Mpanga from January 28, 2022 to present.

Archbishop Kasujja, has promised prayers to the Lord to grant this Diocese a bishop, who will be its third.

