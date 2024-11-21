Apptivate and Glovo partner to transform employee benefits with flexibility and convenience across Kenya and Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Apptivate Africa, a leading provider of innovative HR payment solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Glovo, a leading multi-category app that creates innovative solutions by connecting customers, businesses, and riders to fulfill everyday needs.

With a mission to build the largest online marketplace and provide everyone with easy access to anything in their city within minutes, this collaboration with Apptivate marks a transformative step in redefining flexibility and convenience for employee benefits across Kenya and Uganda.

Through this partnership, Apptivate’s M-Kula and M-Tuza clients will now be able to redeem their vouchers on the Glovo app, expanding their options for convenient and flexible spending.

Apptivate Africa is renowned for driving innovation in the HR tech space. Its flagship product, M-Kula, empowers employees with seamless meal voucher solutions, while M-Tuza caters to diverse preferences with its versatile gift voucher offerings.

Last December alone, Apptivate clients distributed over Ksh 13 million in M-Tuza vouchers to employees. By integrating with Glovo’s platform, Apptivate Africa is enhancing its value proposition. M-Tuza clients can now access Glovo’s expansive network of restaurant partners, supermarkets, and retailers across Kenya and Uganda.

Employees are empowered to choose how to spend their vouchers—whether it’s for a delicious meal, groceries, or other essential items.

“This partnership with Apptivate Africa is a game-changer for businesses and employees in Kenya,” said Caroline Mutuku, General Manager for Glovo Kenya.

“By integrating with Apptivate’s innovative voucher solutions, we are bringing greater flexibility and convenience to employees, helping them access their favorite restaurants, supermarkets, and essential services seamlessly.”

Glovo’s extensive network spans over 3,000 restaurant and retail partners in 12 Kenyan cities (including Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret, and Nakuru) and almost 1,000 partners in three Ugandan cities (Kampala, Entebbe, and Mukono).

“We are excited to bring this innovative partnership to Uganda,” said Ivy Maingi, General Manager for Glovo Uganda.

“With access to Glovo’s expansive network, Apptivate Africa’s clients can now enjoy a new level of choice and convenience. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to enhancing the lives of our users and supporting businesses across the country.”

“This partnership with Glovo underscores our commitment to empowering employees with greater flexibility and convenience,” said Neil Ribeiro, CEO of Apptivate Africa.

“By expanding the redemption options for our M-Kula and M-Tuza clients, we are enabling companies to deliver innovative solutions that cater to the modern workforce’s diverse needs.

Employees can now enjoy seamless access to everyday essentials, and companies can easily send vouchers with just a few clicks.”

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both Apptivate Africa and Glovo, as they continue to transform the employee benefits landscape in Kenya and Uganda.

Together, they are setting a new standard for how HR tech and on-demand delivery can converge to empower businesses, employees, and communities