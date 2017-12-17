Anti-graft protesters throng Israel’s Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv, Israel | AFP | Thousands of Israelis marched on Saturday night for the third week running in central Tel Aviv to demand legal action against “corrupt” people in the government and their resignation.

The demonstration comes a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was questioned for the seventh time since January 2 in a corruption probe.

“Bibi, go home!” protesters chanted on Saturday night, referring to the premier by his nickname.

Some demonstrators held placards proclaiming “Stop corruption, tricks, bribes, theft” and “Capital + Power = Mafia”.

Netanyahu has consistently denied any wrongdoing, and says he is the target of a smear campaign by political opponents.

In one investigation, he is suspected of illegally receiving gifts from rich personalities including Australian billionaire James Packer and Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan.

In a second case, police suspect Netanyahu sought a secret pact for favourable coverage with the publisher of the top-selling Yediot Aharonot newspaper.

The alleged scheme, not believed to have been finalised, would have seen him receive favourable coverage in return for helping curb Yediot’s competitor, the pro-Netanyahu freesheet Israel Hayom.

The 68-year-old premier has not been formally implicated, and according to Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, he would not be required to resign if charged with an offence.